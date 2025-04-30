Backing Pakistan is treason, says K’taka CM Siddaramaiah on mob lynching of Kerala man

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday that whoever speaks in favour of Pakistan is wrong, adding that such an act amounts to betrayal of the country and constitutes treason. He made this statement while commenting on the mob lynching incident reported from Mangaluru city in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Those who have committed the crime of mob lynching will not be spared. The investigation is ongoing, 15 people have been arrested so far. Let the investigation be completed; action will be taken accordingly.”

“Speaking in support of Pakistan is completely wrong. It is treason. Do you understand?” he reiterated.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday confirmed that 20 people have been arrested in connection with the mob lynching incident so far.

The Karnataka Police have taken the development seriously, especially given that Mangaluru is a communally-sensitive city.

Muslim organisations have already met the Superintendent of Police of Mangaluru district and demanded that suo motu cases be registered against people who allegedly made provocative speeches that led to the mob lynching.

They have also expressed concern over the rise in moral policing incidents in the district by Hindu activists.

Muslim leaders have alleged that provocative speeches made by Hindu activists, following the Pahalgam terror attack, led to the mob lynching incident.

They also criticised the police department for delays in the investigation and condemned the initial police statement made after the murder of the man on Sunday came to light, which claimed that the incident had occurred over a trivial matter.

However, on Wednesday police sources stated that the victim was beaten to death by a mob of more than 30 people for allegedly shouting the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf, aged between 35 and 40 years. Ashraf hailed from Ullapalli village near Manandawadi in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

Police have confirmed that his relatives have arrived in Mangaluru to claim the body. The family members of the deceased have claimed that he was mentally challenged.

Sources stated that the victim allegedly raised a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at the cricket ground on Sunday noon leading to the attack on him by people who were playing cricket matches there.

Karnataka police have arrested 20 people in connection with the case and have identified more than 30 individuals involved in the crime.

The police have invoked Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, framed specifically for mob lynching, for the first time. This Section prescribes either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The main accused has been identified as Sachin, an auto driver. Others arrested include Devadas, Saideep, Manjunath, among others. The husband of a former corporator is also being questioned by the police.



