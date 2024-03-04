Process of arm-twisting Trinamool leaders to join BJP has resumed: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday that the process of arm-twisting Trinamool Congress leaders to join the BJP by using agency pressure has resumed.

The Chief Minister was addressing an administrative review meeting at Tamluk in East Midnapore district.

Although she did not specify in what context she was making such a claim, the indication was towards the resignation of six-time Trinamool legislator Tapas Roy earlier in the day, both as an MLA and from the primary membership of the party.

Roy has not yet detailed his next move as to which political path he will pursue.

Before tendering his resignation, Roy claimed that he was saddened that the Chief Minister did not utter a single word about the recent raid at his residence by the ED in connection with the municipalities’ recruitment case, though she had defended Sheikh Shahjahan on the floor of the Assembly in the ED attack case at Sandeshkhali.

Roy also accused a section of Trinamool leaders of orchestrating the ED’s single-day operation at his residence.

Speaking in Tamluk, the Chief Minister also indirectly accused the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, without naming him, of unethically defeating her from the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Trinamool had challenged the poll results at the Calcutta High Court claiming that some malpractices were made at the counting centre by the BJP by taking advantage of a power cut. The matter is still pending before the high court.

“Everyone is aware of what happened at Nandigram around three years back. The matter is still pending before the court. But I am confident that people will give a fitting reply when the time comes,” the Chief Minister said.