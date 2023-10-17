Prof. Martin Welch from University of Cambridge, UK delivered Talk at Yenepoya University

Mangaluru: Professor Martin Welch Guest, Professor of Microbial Physiology and Metabolism, Department of Biochemistry, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom delivered a guest lecture on “Metabolic control of virulence and biofilm formation by Pseudomonas aeruginosa; metabolism as a target for antimicrobial development” at Yenepoya University Campus on 16.10.2023, which was attended by more 100 participants.

As part of Scientific social responsibility, the NSS unit of Yenepoya Research Center, Mangalore conducted World food day awareness program at Bala Samarakshana Kendra, Kutharpadav. Professor Martin Welch was Chief Guest interacted with children and briefed about the importance of hygiene and balanced food diet benefits.

On 18.10.2023, Professor Welch will interact with students of The Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, Mangalore and deliver a Guest lecture on “The neighbors have their say: the influence of cohabiting species on the biology and antimicrobial response of Pseudomonas aeruginosa”.