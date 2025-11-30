Prolific Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Featured in International Literature Today Magazine

Bangalore: Renowned author and orator Reshel Bretny Fernandes has garnered international recognition, with a feature in the prestigious International Literature Today magazine. This acknowledgement celebrates Fernandes’ significant contributions to literature and her insightful perspectives on contemporary Indian society and governance.

Fernandes, known for her prolific writing and compelling oratory, has authored five books, including the critically acclaimed “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth” and “Swaraj: A Good Governance Wheel of Democracy.” These works explore themes of national development, youth empowerment, and the importance of good governance in a democratic framework. Notably, “Swaraj” was released on the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, paying tribute to his vision for the nation.

Beyond her literary achievements, Fernandes is an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Kittur Rani Chennamma State Body, demonstrating her commitment to social and political engagement. Her dedication has been further recognised through numerous national and international awards, highlighting her impact on both the literary and social landscapes.

The International Literature Today magazine, a highly respected publication in the literary world, has dedicated pages 22 and 23 of its latest issue to showcasing Fernandes’ work and accomplishments. The magazine’s team has expressed continuous appreciation for her insightful writing and her ability to connect with readers on a profound level.

In addition to her literary and political pursuits, Fernandes is also a member of Disha Bharat, Samartha Bharat, and the Thinkers Forum, further underscoring her commitment to intellectual discourse and nation-building. Her involvement in these organisations reflects her dedication to contributing to India’s progress and development on multiple fronts. The feature in International Literature Today marks a significant milestone in Fernandes’ career, solidifying her position as a leading voice in contemporary Indian literature and a prominent figure in the country’s intellectual sphere.