Protesters Demand Completion of Indrali Bridge by January 15th

Udupi: In a show of unity and frustration, protesters led by the Indrali Bridge Struggle Committee gathered near Indrali Bridge on Tuesday to voice their anger over the protracted delays in the construction of the railway overbridge. The demonstration escalated as protesters blocked the road, signalling their determination to demand accountability from elected representatives.



Senior psychiatrist Dr. P.V. Bhandary highlighted the pervasive corruption in the toll system and criticized the apathy of Udupi’s citizens. “When it comes to demanding our rights, party affiliations should not overshadow our concerns,” he stated, calling attention to the inaction of elected officials. He emphasized that public respect for their representatives must be reciprocated with tangible outcomes, warning that if the bridge is not completed by January 15, those in power should consider resigning.

Political analyst Prof. Surendranath Shetty Kokkare revealed that a formal complaint had been lodged with local authorities, demanding the bridge’s completion by the stipulated date. He criticized this tactic as a reflection of governmental inadequacies in managing contractor responsibilities and urged for a proactive governance approach.

Amrit Shenoy, chairman of the struggle committee, expressed grave concern about the many years that the bridge construction has been stalled, underscoring the resulting accidents and the threat posed to local students. “The inactivity has caused significant loss of life and suffering, along with frequent traffic jams that jeopardize the safety of students attending nearby educational institutions,” he remarked.



CPI(M) leader Balakrishna Shetty reported conflicting accounts regarding project delays, stating that while MPs blame the railway department, railway officials assert no delay on their part, citing an absence of the bridge’s design as a key issue. He noted that both the National Highway and Railway departments fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Government.

Prominent local leaders, including KPCC General Secretary Lavanya Ballal and Congress members Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Ramesh Kanchan, and others, joined students and community members from nearby schools and colleges in the protest. Demonstrators blocked the National Highway for approximately ten minutes before submitting a memorandum to the District Commissioner’s office, aimed at the Railway and National Highway Ministers.

In response to the protest, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary asserted that the Indrali Bridge project, which began in 2017-18, has finally gained momentum after a series of delays. He noted that despite protests from Congress supporters, contractors have committed to completing the project by January 15, thus questioning the efficacy of the demonstrators’ approach.

The ongoing efforts to complete the Indrali Bridge highlight a critical issue within the community, as citizens feel their safety is compromised and demand responsive governance. As the deadline approaches, the pressure mounts for officials to act decisively.