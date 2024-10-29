Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. Hosts HiQ Retail Dealers Meet to Promote Vigilance and Transparency

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) convened the HiQ Retail Dealers Meet at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals campus, in alignment with its celebrations for Vigilance Awareness Week. This initiative aimed to enhance engagement with retail partners and to reinforce the ideals of vigilance and transparency across MRPL’s business framework while providing a significant platform for insights, discussions, and the fortification of dealer relationships.

During the event, Managing Director Shri M. Shyamprasad Kamath highlighted the pivotal role of a customer-centric approach, asserting that the needs of customers are integral to MRPL’s overarching business strategy. Furthermore, Shri Nandakumar V. Pillai, Director of Refinery, quoted Mahatma Gandhi to stress the paramount importance of integrity in conducting business practices. Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Ganesh S. Bhatt addressed the unique challenges facing the retail industry and outlined proactive measures aimed at mitigating these issues.

The meeting was attended by a host of senior leaders, including Shri B.H.V. Prasad, Executive Director of Projects & Marketing; Shri B. Sudarshan, Executive Director of Refinery; Shri Yogish Nayak S, Chief Financial Officer; Shri Krishna Hegde, Group General Manager of HR; and Dr. Deepak Prabhakar, Group General Manager of Marketing.

A total of 112 retail outlet dealers from Karnataka and Kerala participated in the event, which commenced with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a green welcome for the dignitaries. Dr. Deepak Prabhakar delivered the welcome address, followed by Shri Sivaram Krishnan, General Manager of Retail, who provided a comprehensive update on MRPL’s retail marketing endeavors.

During the meeting, top-performing dealers were recognized for their exceptional contributions, while new dealers were celebrated for their impressive sales achievements. The event culminated in an open forum that allowed dealers to voice queries and provide suggestions, fostering an environment of collaborative improvement.

The gathering concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri Lakshmisha Rao, Deputy General Manager of Retail Sales, while Sri Lekha adeptly compered the event, ensuring a smooth progression throughout the proceedings.

MRPL’s commitment to vigilance and strong dealer relationships reflects its dedication to transparency and excellence in the petrochemical sector.



