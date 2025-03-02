‘Providing justice to those who are wronged is our duty,’ assures Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Udupi: In a significant meeting with representatives of the Udupi District Farmers’ Association, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for all, particularly for those who feel wronged. The meeting took place near the Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory, where farmers have been engaged in a continuous protest demanding the fulfillment of their grievances.

Addressing the protesters, Shivakumar stated, “We must ensure justice for those who are wronged. The government will listen to your voice and work towards delivering justice.” His remarks reflect a broader commitment by the government to address the concerns of the agricultural community and ensure equitable treatment.

Drawing on his past experiences, Shivakumar recalled his tenure as the Minister for Cooperatives, highlighting a time when he collaborated with local leaders, including the late Oscar Fernandes, to secure government assistance for the factory workers. “I remember the government providing substantial financial support to the factory staff back then. Our leaders have hoped for some help for livelihood here,” he noted.

Shivakumar acknowledged the ongoing issues faced by the farmers, citing irregularities in the tender process and the persistent nature of their protests. He proposed organizing a meeting after March 8 with key government officials, including the Home Minister and the Minister of Cooperatives, to further discuss the farmers’ demands.

“Justice must be the same for everyone,” he asserted, emphasizing the need for legal aid for those who have suffered injustices. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the guilty are held accountable and promised to raise the farmers’ concerns in the upcoming Legislative Council session.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged the protesters to share their grievances, acknowledging that some matters may be sensitive and not suitable for public discourse. “Your feeling is that the police are treating each person differently in this matter. Let’s work to correct this,” he stated, encouraging the farmers to pause their protest in the hope of achieving a resolution.



