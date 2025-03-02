‘Let’s bow to humanity and preserve the essence of human values,’ – Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Udupi: “We must all pay homage to humanity. We should preserve human values and live in a way that does not trouble anyone,” stated Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

He made these remarks while participating in the historically significant Brahma Kalashotsava at the Sri Hosmarigudi in Kaup, Udupi district, on Sunday.

“The priests mentioned that Mariyamma accepts not only fruits and flowers from everyone but also roosters. This is because the mother does not refuse what is offered with devotion by the devotees. Devotion holds great power,” he said.

“The magnificent Marigudi temple has been built remarkably through the small and large contributions of devotees without any government assistance. I have never seen such a splendid temple anywhere in Karnataka,” he added.

“In our culture, female deities are given primary importance. Whenever I visit a village, the first question is about the local village deity. The names of deities are often prefixed with their consorts’ names. For example, we say Lakshmi Venkateshwara and Shiva Parvati. While we refer to our birthplace as ‘motherland,’ we call our language ‘mother tongue,'” he explained.

“I will suggest that my family and wife visit the temple to seek the blessings of Mariyamma, the mother who protects individuals from all castes, religions, sects, and groups,” he said.

“The temple is the place where devotees and the divine interact. When a person faces difficulties and sorrow, it is the goddess Durga who alleviates their troubles. Religion is a single principle, the names may be many, but the divine is one. Worship may take many forms, but devotion is singular, and while there may be many karmas, dedication is one. There is only one God with many names. Participating in Mariyamma’s event is a moment of spiritual merit in my life,” he stated.

“Every person must eventually die. Our birth is accidental, death is inevitable, life is free, and death is certain. What we achieve in between is what truly matters,” he remarked.

“God does not give blessings or curses. Instead, He provides opportunities. It is our fortune, including mine, to have had the chance to serve the goddess. I am pleased to learn that the entire temple has been developed at a cost of around Rs 99 crores with the help of devotees,” he noted.

“I did not come to this temple as the Deputy Chief Minister; I came as a devotee of the goddess. I have come here at the invitation of my friends Uday Kumar Shetty and former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake. Many from outside, including Mumbai, Dubai, and Bangalore, have been drawn here by the goddess’s power. This is the miracle of our mother,” he said.

“The craftsmanship of the temple is beautifully showcased. The stone and woodwork have been done meticulously. Red stone has been used in the region. People from various parts have joined hands to share in the blessings of the mother. I hope the temple continues to flourish,” he expressed.

After the event, the Deputy Chief Minister responded to the media, stating, “Kapu is the sacred site of Mariyamma that protects everyone. It is a great fortune to be here. I have seen hundreds of temples, but I have never witnessed the restoration of any temple like this one. The artisans have done an incredible job with the stone and woodwork. This temple and this goddess do not discriminate by caste. There is room here for everyone, from the upper castes to the lower castes. Here, only humanity exists. The gurus I believe in have guided me to seek victory for human values and peace for the world through religion. This principle is evident in this temple,” he concluded.