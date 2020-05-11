Spread the love



















Public or Relatives of Passengers Not Allowed at MIA on May 12 – DC Sindhu

Mangaluru: “On May 12, the first flight from Dubai carrying 177 passengers to Dakshina Kannada will land at the Mangalore International airport. The family members of the passengers or the public are not allowed to visit the Airport,” said deputy commissioner Sindhu Roopesh in a press statement on May 11.

In her Press statement, Sindhu Roopesh said, “The medical test of each passenger will be done at the Airport. The district administration has made all the necessary arrangements for stranded Kannadigas in UAE to be quarantined in Mangaluru. After the medical check-up, those who require hospitalization will be taken directly to the hospital. Vehicles have been arranged to drop the other passengers to the quarantine centres.”

Sindhu Roopesh also said, “The public or family members are not allowed to meet the passengers in the airport or at the quarantine centres”.