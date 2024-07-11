Pune police serve notice to probationary IAS officer for flouting motor vehicles rules

Pune: The Pune Traffic Police served a notice to controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Dilip Khedkar, who took charge as the new Assistant Collector of Washim on Thursday.

The notice has been issued by Senior Police Inspector of Chaturshringi Traffic Police Department Shafil Pathan for Khedkar’s vehicle, an Audi A4 bearing a VIP registration number plate MH-12-AR 7000, flouting rules.

“We have come to know that your private vehicle has ‘Maharashtra Government’ written at the front and rear, and also fixed a beacon light,” said the notice, and a police official visited her Pune residence to serve it, but there was nobody at home.

It cited other issues with the private car, driven by Khedkar, and directed her to send the vehicle to the Chaturshringi Traffic Police Department with all its documents for further investigations.

In Washim, Khedkar – under fire on various counts during her tenure with Pune Collectorate – told media persons that she was not aware of the notice or the traffic police official going to her Pune home, and declined to comment more on the issue.

The development came hours after Pune’s Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar assured of action against Khedkar for flouting the laws pertaining to the use of the beacon and Maharashtra Government insignia on her private vehicle.



