Punish Delhi blast perpetrators, say children of victim Mohsin

New Delhi: The children of Mohsin, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh who was killed in the November 11 car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, have urged the authorities to punish those responsible for the tragedy on Thursday.

IANS spoke to Mohsin’s family, who recounted the heartbreaking incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Speaking to IANS, Mohsin’s son said, “Punish those who are responsible.”

His daughter echoed the sentiment, saying, “I just want to say that whoever is responsible should be punished.”

Mohsin’s brother-in-law shared the family’s anguish: “I was in Ahmedabad when I heard about the blast. Early this morning, around 5 a.m., I was informed that the post-mortem examination had been completed. Mohsin’s sons are very young. The family was living in a rented house in Delhi. The government has made announcements, but we have not received any help so far.”

Mohsin’s younger brother, Nadim, added, “He was around 35–36 years old and died instantly in the blast. We searched for him for hours but found no clue. His name was not even on the initial list of victims. He used to drive an e-rickshaw to support his family. He is survived by two children and his wife. They live in a rented house, and we haven’t received any assistance from the government. His entire body was burnt, only his face was recognisable.”

Mohsin’s sister-in-law recalled the tense hours after the explosion: “After several attempts, an officer finally answered his phone and said he was at the Red Fort police station. That’s when we feared he might have been caught in the blast. We were then told to go to LNJP Hospital, but security was tight, and no one was giving us any information. We were only told to wait patiently.”

Mohsin had moved to Delhi two years ago with his wife, Sultana, and their two children to earn a living as an e-rickshaw driver. Following his death, his body was taken back to his hometown in Meerut for the last rites.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP Hospital in Delhi to meet the survivors of the Red Fort blast. He assured that those behind the conspiracy would be brought to justice.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice.”