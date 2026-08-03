Punjab BJP restructures state unit with fresh appointments

Chandigarh: Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Singh Dhillon has announced a new set of office-bearers for the party’s state unit, describing the exercise as a step to reinforce the organisation’s base across Punjab.

The changes were cleared by BJP President Nitin Nabin on Sunday evening.

The party named 12 state Vice-Presidents; Surjit Kumar Jyani from Fazilka, Rakesh Rathour and Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar, Subhash Sharma from SAS Nagar, Manjit Singh Rai from Ferozepur, Ashwani Sekhri from Batala, Geja Ram Valmiki from Fatehgarh Sahib, Tejinder Singh Bittu from Jalandhar, Jasmine Sandhawalia from Kapurthala, Jatinder Mittal from Ludhiana, Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon from Gurdaspur and Ranjit Singh Gill from Mohali.

Five leaders were appointed state general secretaries — Anil Sarin, Rajesh Bagha, Parminder Singh Brar, Rajnish Dhiman and Jiwan Garg.

In addition, 12 state secretaries were named, among them Manjit Singh Manna, Mangat Rai Bansal, Rakesh Sharma, Suraj Bhardwaj, Vandana Sangwal, Meenu Sethi, Ranjam Kamra, Charanjeet Singh Brar, Kamalpreet Kaur Chaudhary, Meena Tarnaich, Amarjit Singh Amri and Ekta Nagpal.

Anuj Khosla takes charge as State President Yuva Morcha President, while Biba Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has been appointed the State BJP Mahila Morcha President.

Lakhwinder Singh from Ferozepur will lead the Kisan Morcha, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar the SC Morcha, and Shivraj Chudhary from Fazilka the OBC Morcha.

According to the official list Gurdev Sharma (Debi) from Ludhiana has been appointed State Treasurer, while Sukhwinder Singh Goldy from Mohali will serve as State Co-Treasurer.

Khushwant Rai Giga and Sanjeev Khanna, both from Mohali, have been named State Protocol Secretaries.

Sukhvinder Singh Parmar, also from Mohali, takes charge as State Office Secretary.

In the digital and outreach verticals, Kanwar Inderjeet Singh from Mohali has been appointed State IT-Convener Punjab, and Ajay Arora from Amritsar will function as State Convenor Social Media.

On the media front, SS Channi from Mohali has been designated Chief Spokesperson.

Vineet Joshi from Mohali will serve as State Media Incharge, with Pritpal Singh Baliawal from Ludhiana and Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda Rural as State Media Co-Incharges.

For the party’s cell coordination, Bikramjit Singh Cheema from Khanna has been appointed State Cell Coordinator while Harwinder Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Bhanu Partap Singh from Mohali and Kanwarveer Singh Tohra from Fatehgarh Sahib will function as State Cell Co-Coordinators.

State BJP President Dhillon expressed confidence that the new team would work with dedication and discipline to expand the BJP’s base in Punjab, take the party’s programmes to every section of society and prepare the organisation for future electoral challenges.