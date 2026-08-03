Suspect held with hand grenade, anti-national posters in Pulwama ‘naka’ checking

Srinagar: Joint security forces on Sunday apprehended a suspected individual during a “naka” checking operation near Fruit Mandi in Rajpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, official sources said.

The arrested person has been identified as Tausif Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pulwama.

According to sources in the security establishment, the “naka” (Checkpost) was set up as part of routine area domination and preventive measures in the sensitive zone.

During the search of the suspect, security personnel recovered a hand grenade, one mobile phone and three anti-national posters from his possession, sources confirmed.

The recovery of the explosive device and propaganda material has raised concerns about possible attempts to disrupt peace in the region.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 107/2026 at Rajpora Police Station, police sources said.

The FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the law dealing with possession of explosives and anti-national activities. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the grenade, the origin of the posters and any possible links of the accused with militant or over-ground worker networks.

Security officials said that such “naka” operations are being intensified across Pulwama and adjoining areas to foil any potential threats and maintain law and order.

The recovery of the hand grenade, in particular, is being treated with seriousness given the potential for its use in targeted attacks or to create panic among civilians.

Sources indicated that the phone seized from the accused is being subjected to forensic examination to check for communication records or digital evidence that could point to larger networks.

Investigators are also examining the content and origin of the anti-national posters recovered from the suspect.

The incident comes amid ongoing efforts by security forces to keep a tight vigil in south Kashmir, which has witnessed sporadic attempts by anti-national elements to revive subversive activities. Officials maintained that continuous area domination, intelligence-based operations and public cooperation remain key to preventing such threats.

Tausif Ahmad Dar remains in custody for detailed questioning as the probe continues, sources added.

Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security post or police station.