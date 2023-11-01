Punjab CM makes mockery of state’s water concern: Jakhar

Chandigarh: Terming the Punjab Chief Minister’s outburst as the worst lowdown in state’s political history, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said Bhagwant Mann with his pompous attitude has made a mockery of state’s water concern for which Punjabis will never forgive him.

By first keeping the SYL canal out of the list of issues, and today choosing to speak on it, Mann has belittled his own image as a Chief Minister and the significance of issues being faced by those who voted for him in 2022, Jakhar said pointing out that all Chief Minister wanted was to keep every political leader away from debate by hook or crook.

Launching an all-out attack on the CM, Jakhar said it was by no means an event where a common Punjabi could have been present. The near-total police clampdown in Ludhiana was only to make it a VVIP event where only CM spoke his political master’s (Arvind Kejriwal’s) voice.