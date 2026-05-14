Punjab will erase blot of drugs, says CM Mann​

Batala: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted that the state government would erase the “blot of drugs” from the state at any cost, saying the ongoing Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign has already delivered a major blow to the narcotics network, with over 63,707 drug smugglers arrested in 437 days and illegal properties built through drug money being demolished.​

Addressing an anti-drug awareness programme dedicated to the 38th Gurugaddi Divas of Sant Trilochan Das Ji Maharaj in this town, Chief Minister Mann said the fight against drugs and organised crime had now become a people’s movement, with every Punjabi standing shoulder to shoulder with the state government.​

The Chief Minister also highlighted the simultaneous crackdown under the 112-day Gangstran Te Vaar campaign, ongoing welfare measures for women and healthcare, and credited the strict “anti-beadbi” law enacted by the government for bringing an end to incidents of “beadbi” (sacrilege) of Guru Granth Sahib.​

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mann said, “The Punjab government launched Yudh Nashean Virudh more than 400 days ago, and this campaign has achieved resounding success.​

“We have cracked the backbone of the drug trade, and the big fish involved in this crime have been put behind bars. This crackdown against drugs will continue with full force until this menace is completely wiped out from Punjab.”​

He said under the campaign, the government had not only snapped the supply lines of drugs but had also ensured rehabilitation of victims while demolishing and confiscating properties of smugglers.​

“If Punjabis make a firm resolve to make Punjab drug-free, then no force can stop us from achieving this noble mission. I seek the wholehearted support and cooperation of people to turn this fight into a people’s movement,” Chief Minister Mann said.​

Highlighting the state’s spiritual legacy, he said, “Every inch of this sacred land carries the footprints of great Gurus, saints, seers, and martyrs who taught us to stand against tyranny, injustice, and oppression.​

“Inspired by their teachings, the Punjab government launched this crusade against drugs, and the results are now visible on the ground. The day is not far when Punjab will become completely drug-free.”​​