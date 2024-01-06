‘Pura Pravesha’ Of Puttige Math Swamiji To Be Held On January 8

Udupi: The “Pura Pravesha” programme of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushrindra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math will be held here on January 18, 2024. Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushrindra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math will be ascending the ‘Paryaya Peeta’ for the second time on 2024 January 18.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Puttige Math on January 6, Dr H S Ballal Presdient of the reception committee said that the Pravesha is a customary entry into the city by the Swamiji ascending the Paryaya Peeta after going on a pre-Paryaya tour to pilgrimage centres and other religious places. The “Pura Pravesha” procession will start at Jodukatte at 3:30 pm. The procession will reach Car Street at 6:40 pm. Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushrindra Theertha Swamiji will enter the Puttige Math at 6:45 pm.

A felicitation ceremony will be held to felicitate Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushrindra Theertha Swamiji at Car Street at 7:00 pm. The Swamiji will be felicitated by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), reception committee and other organisations.

Udupi district minister in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Dharamadhikari Dr Veerendra D Heggade, Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, MLA’s Kota Srinivas Poojary, Yashpal Suvarna, Suresh Shetty Gurme, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantihole, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari, SP Dr Arun K and others will participate in the felicitation programme.

The Paryaya festival will be held on January 18. The Paryaya procession will begin from Jodu Katte at 2:15 am. Puttige Math Swamiji will ascend the Paryaya Peeta. The Paryaya Darbar programme will be held at Rajangana at 6:30 pm.

Rituals will accompany the ceremonial grand welcome. Decorations like ‘Taliru Thorana’, ‘Deepa’ and ‘Rangavalli’ will be seen on both sides of the roads to mark the Swamiji’s ‘Pura Pravesha and ‘Paryaya Shobhayatre’. The ‘Hore Kanike’ ritual will be started on January 9, he added.

Reception Committee working president Raghupathi Bhat and General Sectrary Belapu Deviprasad Shetty were present.