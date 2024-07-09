Puri Jagannath Rathayatra brought to Mangalore by ISKCON Kudupu Katte





Mangaluru: ISKCON Sri Jagannath Mandir, Kudupu Katte organized a magnanimous Ratha Yatra (Cart festival) in Mangalore on the auspicious Jagannath Puri Rathayatra day. This marked the first event when Sri Jagannath Rathayatra happened on the same auspicious day and with similar rituals as Sri Jagannath Puri. Thousands of devotees from Dakshina Kannada, Hebri, Udupi, Madikeri, Kannur, Bellary, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and many other places joined the festival. Even the red alerts and rains couldn’t deter the enthusiasm of devotees who pulled the ratha with a humble and devotional attitude throughout the city.

Around 2000 different varieties of sanctified sattvik food were offered to the Lord. More than 1500 devotees had anna Prasadam during the program and more than 7500 packets of sweet Prasadam were distributed on the way.

The program was blessed by special guests namely Sriman Kamal Lochan das, [President, ISKCON Mumbai, and ISKCON Vapi] Dr Venkata Raman Akkaraju, [Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority] Sri D Vedavyas Kamath, [MLA, Mangalore south] Sri U Rajesh Naik, [MLA, Bantwal], and Sriman Shreekanth Das, [Vice president ISKCON Mangalore].

The procession started from Narayan Guru Circle and passed through MG Road, K S Rao Road, and Hampankatta to finally conclude at the Town hall where various cultural events and Maha Arati were performed.

We express sincere gratitude to His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder acharya of ISKCON for inspiring millions of people and spreading Sanatan dharma in the form of festivals like this in more than 50 countries all around the globe.