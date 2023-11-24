Purpose of creating Telangana defeated as per capita income in 30 of 33 districts below state average: Jairam

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that Telangana was formed as there was a need to ensure economic growth in other regions of what was then part of the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. But even after nine years of the formation of the state, per capita income in 30 out of 33 districts was below state average, which defeated the purpose of creating the state.

He also said that the foundations for Hyderabad as an IT destination was laid much much before K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and KT Rama Rao (KTR) came onto the scene.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also Congress communication incharge said, “One of the most important reasons leading to the formation of Telangana nine years ago was the need to ensure economic growth in other regions of what was then part of the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. The sentiment that all development was concentrated in Hyderabad was strong and widespread in the districts that became Telangana.”

He added that Hyderabad has benefited hugely through public investments made in the city going back to the 1960s. Ramesh said that this then triggered a private investment boom beginning in the late 1980s.

“Since the formation of the new state, the overwhelming bulk of investment and employment growth has been in and around Hyderabad, confined to the periphery of the Outer Ring Road built during the 2004-2009 Congress regime. The foundations for Hyderabad as an IT destination was laid much before KCR and KTR came onto the scene,” Ramesh said.

“But the reality now is that per capita income in 30 of 33 districts in Telangana is well below the state average. This has defeated the very purpose of creating the state,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said, “All regions of the state must and will get developed, like Hyderabad has. While Brand Hyderabad will continue to be nurtured, Brand Telangana will be given the importance it deserves. This is our guarantee.”

The Congress is campaigning aggressively in the state and is looking to dethrone the ruling BRS in the 119-member Assembly in the November 30 polls.

The Congress has already announced several guarantees for the state and is hoping to come to power in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.