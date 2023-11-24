Catholic Sabha Inter- Religious Souharda Sports Event to Kick Off on 10 December

Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R), Angelore Unit Inter-Religious Souharda Sports Event to Kick Off on 10 December 2023

Mangaluru: During the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club it was revealed that THe Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R), Angelore Unit, in collaboration with the Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Angelore Church, is thrilled to announce the Men’s Volleyball and Women’s Throwball Tournament scheduled for Sunday, December 10, 2023. The action-packed event will kick off at 8:45 am at the Capitanio School Playground. Mangalore is a place where people of all faiths exist and live cordially. To enhance the same, the Catholic Sabha(R), Angelore unit has organized this sports event.

CONTEST RULES :

· Volleyball teams will consist of 9 players, with 6 players actively participating (allowing for three substitutes).

· Throwball teams will comprise 10 players, with a minimum of 7 players on the court (allowing for three substitutes).

· No age restrictions apply.

· Each team must have a minimum of 4 players, with at least 2 players on the ground, from non-Christians. (To encourage interreligious participation)

· The tournament is open to parishes within the City and Episcopal City Varado, allowing multiple teams from a single parish.

· A trophy will be awarded along with first and second prizes.

· Remuneration will be provided to each participating team.

The members present: during the press meet were Felix Moras, Convener, Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Angelore Church; Mangaluru; Roshan Patrao, President, Catholic Sabha, Angelore; Mangaluru; Rev Fr William Menezes, Parish Priest, Angelore Church; Mangaluru; Roy Castelino, Convener, Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Diocese of Mangalore; Rajesh; Misquith, Secretary, Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Diocese of Mangalore; and Ms Loleena Dsouza, Secretary, Parish Council

For further details, please contact the Convener Felix Moras: 9448476546 or Secretary of the Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue Rajesh Misquith: 9448428113