Putin expects Tianjin summit to inject new momentum into SCO

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed expectation that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit will inject powerful new momentum into the organization.

In a written interview on the eve of his visit to China to attend the summit and China’s V-Day commemorations in Beijing, Putin expressed expectation that the summit will strengthen the SCO’s capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space. “All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order,” he said.

The SCO’s appeal lies in its simple but powerful principles: a firm commitment to its founding philosophy, openness to equal cooperation, not targeting third parties, and respect for the national characteristics and uniqueness of each nation, he said.

“Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations,” he said.

“A major element of this global vision is the creation in Eurasia of an architecture of equal and indivisible security, including through close coordination among SCO member states,” he added.

Expressing confidence that the Tianjin summit will mark an important milestone in the SCO’s history, Putin said that the Russian side fully supports the priorities declared by the Chinese presidency, which focus on consolidating the SCO, deepening cooperation in all areas, and enhancing the organization’s role on the global stage, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will give the SCO new momentum, modernizing it to meet the demands of the time,” he said.

China holds the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-2025. In 2025, the SCO summit will be held in Tianjin.