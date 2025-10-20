Puttur: Attendees Fully Recover Following Illness at Janamana Program

Puttur: Authorities have confirmed the complete recovery of all attendees who experienced illness at the Janamana program held on October 20, 2025, at the Kombettu ground in Puttur. The incident, which involved multiple individuals falling ill, was attributed to dehydration.

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the affected attendees at the event site. Reports indicate that the prompt response of on-site medical personnel was instrumental in ensuring the well-being of those affected. Following treatment, all individuals demonstrated full recovery and were discharged to their respective homes.

In addition to the on-site medical interventions, a total of thirteen individuals received treatment as outpatients at Puttur Hospital in connection with the incident. Hospital officials have released a statement confirming that all thirteen patients are currently in good health and have been discharged from their care.

Medical officers have unequivocally stated that none of the affected individuals experienced any severe or lasting health complications as a result of the incident. The swift and effective medical response, encompassing both on-site treatment and subsequent hospital care, played a crucial role in mitigating potential health risks and ensuring the complete recovery of all attendees. Authorities have expressed their gratitude to the medical personnel involved for their dedication and professionalism in addressing the situation.