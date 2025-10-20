Puttur Incident: Overcrowding at Chief Minister’s Event Leaves Over a Dozen Ill

Puttur: More than eleven individuals fell ill on Friday due to overcrowding at an event attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Puttur taluk stadium, Dakshina Kannada district. The incident transpired during the ‘Ashoka Janamana’ program, an event organized by Puttur MLA Ashok Rai, in which the Chief Minister was a participant.

Eyewitness accounts detail a stampede-like situation, which led to several women and children experiencing medical distress. Immediate medical aid was administered at the scene, and those affected were promptly transported to the taluk hospital for treatment and further observation.

Authorities have identified the individuals who required medical assistance as Yogita (20), Sabha Madavu (20), Ameena Patrakodi (56), Netravati Irde (37), Leelavati Kadaba (50), Vasanthi Balnad (53), Kusuma (62), Ratnavati Perigeri (67), Apheela Patrakodi (20), Snehaprabha (41), and Jaseela (30). Medical staff at the Puttur Taluk Hospital are diligently monitoring their conditions.

The ‘Ashoka Janamana-2025’ program, orchestrated by Ashok Rai, took place today, October 20th, at the Puttur taluk stadium. The Chief Minister’s attendance attracted a substantial crowd. However, the venue’s capacity appears to have been exceeded, leading to significant overcrowding. Multiple attendees reportedly suffered from suffocation and dehydration amidst the ensuing chaos.

Sources reveal that the program was organized by a trust under the ownership of MLA Ashok Rai. A principal element of the event was the distribution of plates and clothing to attendees in anticipation of the approaching Diwali festival. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially inaugurated the program before the incident occurred.

An investigation is anticipated to commence imminently to ascertain the definitive cause of the overcrowding and to evaluate whether sufficient safety protocols were implemented to effectively manage the sizable crowd. The inquiry will aim to determine accountability and to prevent similar incidents in the future.