Puttur Police Investigate Disappearance of Two Young Women

Puttur: Authorities in Puttur have launched an investigation into the disappearance of Monisha, 23, a resident of Inamogru, Puttur, and Divya, 20, from Pandavapura, Mandya. A formal report regarding their unexplained absence has been filed with the Puttur Rural Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, both Monisha and Divya were employed at the same company in Mandya. It is understood that the two women arrived at Monisha’s residence approximately four days before their disappearance and have not been seen or heard from since. The circumstances surrounding their absence remain unclear at this time.

A particularly concerning aspect of this case is the fact that both Monisha and Divya are individuals with hearing and speech impairments. This will undoubtedly present unique challenges to the investigation, requiring specialized communication methods and a heightened awareness of the potential vulnerabilities of the missing individuals. Law enforcement officials are taking this factor into serious consideration as they proceed with their inquiries.

The Puttur Rural Police are actively pursuing all available leads in an effort to locate Monisha and Divya and determine the circumstances of their disappearance. They are appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two young women to come forward and contact the Puttur Rural Police Station immediately.