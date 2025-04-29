Quantum Computing and Its Potential Impact on Game Fairness & Randomization

We all speak of how quantum computing is going to make transformative changes in research and cybersecurity. However, one sector that is also set to undergo major changes with the application of practical quantum computing is iGaming.

While this information seems slightly random, it is also very accurate. Random results and fair play, the two cornerstones of iGaming platforms (such as an online rummy app), can undergo significant changes with the implementation of quantum computing.

A Look At Quantum Computing

An emerging field of science, quantum computing combines physics, maths, and computer science. In Quantum Mechanics, we study how subatomic particles behave and interact with each other. These principles include:

Superposition

A concept where adding two or more quantum states will result in another valid quantum state. This principle, in practice, allows the quantum computer to complete multiple tasks at the same time, giving it its parallelism.

Entanglement

Quantum entanglement is said to take place when two systems act in a manner such that knowing the position of one qubit gives you an idea of the other. Thus, this relates to how qubits interact with each other.

Decoherence

When a qubit loses its quantum state or collapses, the condition is called decoherence. This is the factor which is creating engineering challenges when it comes to building quantum computers.

These quantum physics concepts, when used in a practical scenario, form the basis of quantum computing. From faster computers to better outputs, quantum computing has a lot of scope in how it can change the way algorithms work.

Understanding Game Randomization

Gaming algorithms, whether multiplayer or single-player, work on randomness. For example, you can see random cards drawn in games like online rummy or randomly colored bubbles in bubble shooter. This happens with the help of random number generators, or rather, pseudo-random number generators (PRNGs).

Why pseudo?

These algorithms that generate random numbers are not truly random but deterministic. While in the short run, the outputs may seem truly random, as you play more (mathematically speaking, increase your sample size) you will realize that the same outputs are being repeated.

When it comes to iGaming, the idea is being Provably Fair (PF), i.e., the results of the game are fair, transparent, and not skewed. To ensure this, iGaming platforms routinely undergo RNG audits to ensure that their system is safe for all users.

While this mitigates the deterministic effects of the RNG algorithms in the long run, it cannot truly remove the predictability of the system. Nor can they make the system impervious to manipulation.

Enter Quantum Computing: What’s Different?

For a truly fair platform that cannot be manipulated, iGaming operators can step up their game and use quantum computing. Unlike the traditional systems (PseudoRandom Number Generators), these do not run on 0 and 1. Instead, they use quantum bits or qubits, which can exist in several states at the same time. This allows the system to process multiple information at the same time.

The 2022 Nobel Prize Winner, Alain Aspect’s work on entangled photons, is a great demonstration of how random quantum mechanics is.

A basic concept in quantum mechanics is that any entity, i.e., the qubit, can exist in a state of mathematical superposition. Further, when measured, they also have the potential to fall back into one of the values, which represent the original superposed state. This equal probability of being in either state at the same time gives the output the same level of fairness as a coin toss with a fair coin.

Quantum RNGs (QRNGs) are built to generate truly random results, which are a big part of creating secure cryptographic keys. Thus, they offer superior randomness that goes beyond a set algorithm.

Game Fairness in the Quantum Era

With the concept of Provably Fair being the cornerstone of iGaming, all platforms have to have a system that provides truly random outputs.

While the current system of regularly audited RNGs is functional, there is also room for improvement. This comes in the form of QRNGs (Quantum Random Number Generators). These systems have the potential to implement a second-to-none level of fairness in online games and iGaming.

This reduces the chances of predictability or rigging. It also helps establish a more transparent system that helps achieve provable fairness.

Implications for the iGaming Industry

In iGaming, such as online rummy apps, quantum computing helps achieve three things:

Faster Data Processing

By completing thousands of transactions in a fraction of a second, quantum computing optimizes server performance. Further, it helps reduce latency and ensures a smoother gameplay. This, in turn, improves a player’s experience on the platform.

Guaranteed Fair Play

By tracking outputs, there is a chance to exploit traditional RNGs. In contrast, QRNGs generate truly random outputs due to their property of superposition. This makes draws in games like online rummy and poker truly unpredictable. With 70% of iGaming enthusiasts looking for transparent platforms, using QRNGs can give a platform an edge over its competitors.

Strong Encryptions

QRNGs can also be used to create secure cryptographic keys. This helps secure digital information, making the platform more resilient towards cyberattacks.

Other than the three given above, blockchain + quantum could revolutionize the system and generate secure, tamper-proof outcomes. Thus, it is beneficial for both operators, who can maintain compliance and improve their reputation, as well as players who get access to a fair platform.

Challenges and Ethical Considerations

As exciting as quantum computing and QRNGs sound, they are not exactly accessible technology. In fact, a lot of investment is required when it comes to developing an iGaming platform supported by quantum computing.

While there is ample research ongoing, and cybersecurity platforms already looking towards solutions based on quantum computing, application is limited in the iGaming sector. Yet, there is a lot of scope where QRNGs can make an impact in iGaming.

Further, simply deciding to implement QRNGs is not the solution. The iGaming Platforms have to transition their entire operations to a quantum computing-based system. Thus, concerns have been raised regarding whether or not the existing systems can undergo such an upgrade. To add, it is also important to ensure that the upgraded platform is compatible with the user interface.

The final concern comes in the form of regulatory preparedness and ethical deployment in iGaming. Thus, platforms have to build the trust of users and also stay ready to address any regulatory norms that may be implemented.

The Future: What Comes Next?

To date, quantum computing is a research topic with both top universities and tech giants trying to build a system that ensures fault-tolerant quantum computing. In the context of practical application, there is still a lot to be done.

Further, researchers are looking at ways to develop more robust and resilient systems that can have applications beyond research purposes. Still, some predict that by 2030, we will be able to have truly fault-tolerant quantum computers.

Quantum computing has a lot of scope in game design and development. Not only can they improve player experience, but ensure a more secure system. However, most iGaming platforms to date are not ready to undergo a complete upgrade to quantum computing. Thus, in preparation, iGaming platforms should keep themselves open for the possibility of an upgrade.

In Conclusion

Quantum computing has the potential to upgrade the pseudo-RNGs currently in use to QRNGs, which give truly random results. This will help iGaming platforms, like those offering online rummy and poker, to achieve their goal of being Provably Fair.

While quantum computing is only theoretically ready to transform iGaming, practical application is still a few years away. However, iGaming platforms can stay informed and keep themselves open to upgrades.

Further, they should also explore ethical implementation and potential regulatory norms so that they are ready for the change brought by quantum computing.