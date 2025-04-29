MRPL Announces Q4 and FY 2024-25 Results; Achieves Record Refining Throughput

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary company of ONGC and Schedule “A” Mini Ratna Category I Company during its 269th Meeting held on April 26, 2025, approved its Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY 2024-25) and Year (FY 2024-25) ended March 31, 2025.

Major highlights for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY 2024-25):

Physical Performance (Refining):

Achieved highest ever

Gross crude throughput 18.044 MMT during FY 2024-25. (Previous best was 17.116 MMT in FY 2022-23).

Distillate Yield of 81.93% (Prey. Best: 78.77% in FY 23-24).

ATF production of 2.72 MMT during FY 24-25 (Prey. Best: 2.09 MMT in FY 23-24).

Production of Reformate and 95 RON MS from Aromatic complex 1.20 MMT (Prey. Best: 0.83 MMT in FY23-24).

Benzene production from aromatic complex 0.21 MMT during FY 24 25 (Prey. Best: 0.13 MMT in FY 23-24).

Lowest Specific energy consumption MBN of 70.71 since Phase-3 commissioning against Prey. Best of 71.2 in FY23-24.

During the year new Bitumen train and PFCC Wet Gas Scrubber projects were commissioned.

Physical Performance (Marketing):

Devangonthi Marketing Terminal commissioned, and all three products (MS, HSD & ATF) dispatch commenced.

66 new ROs were commissioned in the year taking the total to 167 ROs. 3 ROs commissioned in Tamil Nadu.

Financial highlights for the Fourth quarter Q4 FY 2024-25 (Q4 FY 2023- 24):

Revenue from operations ₹ 27,601 Crore (Q4 FY 2023-24 ₹ 29,190 Crore)

Profit Before Tax ₹ 584 Crore (Q4 FY 2023-24 Profit Before Tax ₹ 1,766 Crore).

Profit After Tax of ₹ 363 Crore (Q4 FY 2023-24 Profit After Tax ₹ 1,137 Crore).

GRM of US$ 6.23 per bbl (Q4 FY 2023-24 GRM of US$ 11.35 per bbl).

Financial highlights for the Year ended FY 2024-25 (FY 2023-24):

Revenue from operations ₹ 1,09,277 Crore (FY 2023-24 ₹ 1,05,223 Crore).

Profit Before Tax ₹ 113 Crore (FY 2023-24 Profit Before Tax ₹ 5,521 Crore).

Profit after Tax of ₹ 51 Crore (FY 2023-24 Profit after tax ₹ 3,596 Crore).

GRM of US$ 4.45 per bbl (FY 2023-24 GRM of US$ 10.36 per bbl).

Physical and Financial Performance: