R. Ashoka attacks Cong over Karnataka Cabinet turmoil, calls internal disputes ‘full-time occupation’

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over the ongoing internal differences and dissatisfaction within the Karnataka government regarding Cabinet portfolios.

Reacting to recent political developments, Ashoka referred to alleged instances of discontent among Congress leaders and questioned the stability of the ruling party. He also commented on the resignation and public expressions of dissatisfaction by some ministers over portfolio allocation.

“Kannadigas may one day wake up to a morning without the sun, but not a day without @INCKarnataka infighting in Karnataka,” Ashoka said, taking a dig at the ruling party’s internal conflicts.

He further remarked that with two years still left for the government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, and Randeep Singh Surjewala “might as well rent a permanent office, or better still, buy a house in Bengaluru,” alleging repeated intervention by central leaders to manage internal disputes.

Questioning the frequency of high-level visits, he added that there was no need for repeated trips to resolve what he described as a continuing power struggle within the state Congress.

Ashoka also cited remarks made by ministers expressing dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation, including statements attributed to senior leaders K.H. Muniyappa and Ramalinga Reddy, who had reportedly expressed displeasure over assigned departments.

He further alleged that despite public assertions by the Congress leadership that “everything is fine,” internal disagreements were evident in the functioning of the government.

Taking a broader political dig, Ashoka said that while Congress leaders take oaths in the name of social reformers like Basavanna and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, there is competition over “powerful portfolios” once in office. He claimed that departments related to Social Welfare and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare are not actively sought after by leaders and are less willingly accepted compared to other key ministries.

He also pointed to what he described as inadequate representation of women in the state cabinet.

Concluding his remarks, Ashoka said the Congress party’s claims of social justice and socialism do not match its internal functioning, calling it contradictory to its public stance.

It can be recalled that Minister for Water Resources Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced his decision to resign from the Karnataka Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had gone back on his promise regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

The development also comes a day after the allocation of portfolios.

Reddy said he would submit his resignation and leave it to the leadership to decide whether to accept it or not.

He alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh had personally assured him at his residence that the promise would be honoured. He said that despite repeated assurances, he was later allocated the Water Resources portfolio instead of Bengaluru Urban.

Stating that he could not continue “against his conscience”, Reddy announced his resignation from the ministerial post, while clarifying that he would continue as an MLA and remain in the Congress party.

“It’s about humiliation. How much should I tolerate? I ask the media, what else should I have done?” he said, expressing his dissatisfaction over the developments.

In another setback to the newly formed Karnataka government, veteran Congress leader and Minister K. H. Muniyappa has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the allocation of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and announced that he will not assume charge of the ministry. Senior minister has also urged the high command to step in rectify what has gone wrong.