Sandesha Foundation Witnesses Seamless Leadership Transition

Mangaluru: A significant leadership transition unfolded at the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education on Thursday, June 4, as Rev. Fr. Sudeep Paul, MSFS, formally handed over the directorship to Rev. Fr. Roshan Rosario, OFM. The ceremony, a blend of farewell and welcome, was graced by prominent Church leaders, dignitaries, representatives from various organizations, well-wishers, students, and staff members, marking a pivotal moment in the Foundation’s journey.

The solemn proceedings commenced with a soul-stirring prayer hymn presented by the Fr. Walter Albuquerque Memorial Choir, setting a respectful tone for the event. This was followed by an elegant welcome dance performed by Ms. Remona Pereira, adding a cultural flourish to the occasion. The distinguished guests were then formally escorted to the dais. Mr. Sunil Kumar Bajal skillfully compered the event, guiding the audience through the program, while Mr. Roy Castelino, Trustee of the Sandesha Foundation, delivered a warm welcome address. A symbolic lighting of the lamp preceded the official handover, signifying the continuity of the Foundation’s mission.

The dais was adorned with the presence of esteemed personalities, including Most Rev. Dr. Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Bellary and Chairman of Sandesha Foundation; Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and Vice Chairman of the Commission for Social Communications, KRCBC; Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop Emeritus of Udupi and Trustee of Sandesha Foundation; Rev. Fr. Robin Victor D’Souza, Provincial Superior; Mr. Stany Lobo, Convenor of the programme; Mr. Stany Alvares, President of Konkani Sahitya Academy; Rev. Fr. Sudeep Paul, MSFS, the outgoing Director; and Rev. Fr. Roshan Rosario, OFM, the incoming Director.

Most Rev. Dr. Henry D’Souza, addressing the gathering, described the occasion as both emotionally charged and profoundly significant. He acknowledged the inherent difficulty in bidding farewell but lauded Fr. Sudeep Paul for his exemplary service as Director. Bishop D’Souza commended Fr. Sudeep’s exceptional communication skills, his ability to motivate and encourage, and his notably calm and observant demeanor. He recognized Fr. Sudeep’s numerous achievements and invaluable contributions during his tenure, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his dedicated service and extending best wishes for his future endeavors. Bishop D’Souza also extended a warm welcome and good wishes to the incoming Director, Fr. Roshan Rosario.

A poignant segment of the program was dedicated to honouring the outgoing Director, Rev. Fr. Sudeep Paul. Ms. Concepta Fernandes (Alva) presented a comprehensive citation, meticulously outlining his significant contributions and accomplishments during his four-year leadership. Following this tribute, a diverse array of organizations and associations, including Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Konkani Sahitya Academy, Konkani students of St. Aloysius Deemed to be University, and the Fr. Walter Albuquerque Memorial Choir, offered heartfelt floral greetings and felicitations, underscoring the widespread respect and admiration for Fr. Sudeep.

In his emotional response, Fr. Sudeep Paul offered profound gratitude to the Almighty for guidance and strength throughout his tenure. He humbly acknowledged the unwavering support of well-wishers, students, employees, and collaborators, deeming it instrumental in achieving the Foundation’s objectives. Reflecting on his journey, he recounted various initiatives, ranging from infrastructural renovations to fostering student encouragement and promoting culture and education. He underscored that the Sandesha Foundation stands as a testament to the power of unity and collective effort, a belief solidified by the achievements and relationships forged over the years. Fr. Sudeep expressed deep appreciation to Most Rev. Dr. Henry D’Souza, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, and Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo for their invaluable mentorship and guidance. He also extended his thanks to all who contributed to the Foundation’s growth and offered his congratulations to Fr. Roshan Rosario on his new appointment.

The incoming Director, Rev. Fr. Roshan Rosario, was then warmly welcomed through a felicitation ceremony. Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha introduced Fr. Roshan to the assembly, highlighting several key achievements from his distinguished priestly ministry. Bishop Peter Paul characterized the Sandesha Foundation as an institution with a rich and enduring legacy, expressing firm confidence that it would continue to flourish under Fr. Roshan’s new leadership. He concluded by wishing Fr. Roshan immense success in his new and vital responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Fr. Roshan Rosario expressed his readiness to embrace the trust placed in him and called upon everyone to unite in working towards the continued betterment of the Sandesha Foundation. He sincerely thanked Fr. Sudeep Paul for his dedicated service and assured the audience of his commitment to continue the commendable work initiated by his predecessor.

The program also included a special felicitation for Ms. Riyana Bangera Soans, in recognition of her dedicated and unwavering service to the Sandesha Foundation.

Rev. Fr. Robin Victor D’Souza, Provincial Superior, offered insightful remarks, emphasizing that the growth of any institution is fundamentally driven by dedication and commitment. He extended his gratitude to Fr. Sudeep Paul for his invaluable service and heartily welcomed Fr. Roshan Rosario as the new Director. Appreciating Fr. Roshan’s previous service at St. Anthony’s PU College, he expressed strong confidence that the Sandesha Foundation would continue to thrive and expand under his able leadership.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Stany Alvares, President of Konkani Sahitya Academy, who expressed gratitude to everyone involved in organizing the successful event and acknowledged the distinguished presence of all guests. He concluded by extending his best wishes to the incoming Director.

The program culminated with the resonant rendition of the Sandesha Anthem, followed by a fellowship meal, symbolizing the commencement of a promising new chapter in the enduring journey of the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education.