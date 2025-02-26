Racefor7 Successfully Concludes in Mangaluru, Raising Awareness for Rare Diseases

Mangaluru: The first-ever edition of Racefor7 in Mangaluru, organized by the Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) in association with Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Arunya Foundation, concluded successfully recently (last Sunday) at the Yendurance Sports Zone. The event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 400 participants, including doctors, police personnel, KSRP officers, media representatives, medical professionals, students, and faculty members from various institutes across the city.

The event was flagged off by Geetha Kulkarni, ACP CCB, Mangaluru City Police, Dr. Ashwini S Shetty, Director, Directorate of Extension and Outreach Activities, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mr. Muhammed Sabith, Deputy Operations Officer, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Mr. Vijayanand Shetty, Senior Marketing Executive, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, and Vikram K, Managing Trustee, Arunya Foundation. The participants enthusiastically took part in the 7K run, with some opting for an extended 10K challenge. The Mangaluru City Traffic Police ensured a smooth and safe race by arranging a zero-traffic lane for the runners.

The day began with an energetic Zumba session by Namratha Shekar, Zumba Coach at Zeus Fitness Club, followed by the race flag-off at 6:30 AM. Srinivasa Pejathaya, Secretary, Arunya Foundation, and Nayana Shetty, Race Director presented finisher medals to all participants upon completion of the race.

Prominent figures from the medical community, including Dr. Santosh Rai, Radiologist, KMC Mangaluru (MAHE), Chandrashekhar Shetty, Senior Engineer, AIR Mangaluru, and Dr. Shwetha Kamath, who had previously organized the world’s first Fashion Show for Rare in Mangaluru, participated in the event alongside ace runners from the Mangaluru Runners Club.

Dr. Anupama Rao, Additional Professor, Yenepoya Dental College, and Dr. Sharath Balemane, Associate Professor, Yenepoya Medical College, addressed the gathering, shedding light on the importance of rare disease awareness, early diagnosis, and patient care.

The event saw remarkable support from 15 bikers from Tulunad Bikers, who escorted the runners along the route. NSS volunteers from Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) played a crucial role in managing event logistics and ensuring the smooth execution of the race.

Mangaluru City Police extended their support by providing necessary traffic clearances, allowing a hassle-free experience for all participants.

Racefor7, which symbolizes the 7,000 known rare diseases affecting over 70 million people in India, has grown into a nationwide movement since its inception in 2016. The success of its debut edition in Mangaluru underscores the city’s commitment to championing the cause of rare disease patients and advocating for better policy implementation and funding support.

About ORDI:

The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) is a patient-centered non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by individuals with rare diseases in India. Through advocacy, awareness programs, and patient support initiatives like Racefor7, ORDI strives to build a sustainable ecosystem for rare disease treatment and policy development.

About Yenepoya (Deemed to be University)

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) the NAAC A+ Accredited University is a beacon of academic excellence in Mangalore, India. The University spread over five campuses across Coastal Karnataka imparts world-class education in Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Allied Healthcare, Faculty of Science, Pharmacy, Ayurveda, Naturopathy & Yogic Science, Homeopathy, Art & Social Sciences, Commerce & Management, and Engineering. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) ranked 95 in India by the NIRF 2024, with the Dental College Ranking 26th among the top Dental Institutions in the country in the same year. The university offers world-class faculty and cutting-edge infrastructure, ensuring future-ready graduates across 11 Constituent Institutions.

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), recognized and published ‘The Sustainability & Green Initiatives’ of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in their Guidebook for Climate Action & Sustainability in Health Care.



