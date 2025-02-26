Two Arrested for Attempted Cash Theft from Canara Bank ATM in Udyavar

Udupi: In a swift response to a midnight attempted robbery, the Kapu police have apprehended two individuals accused of trying to break into a Canara Bank ATM in Udyavar, located within the Udupi district. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Yaseen, aged 21, from Kannur Padil, and Abubakar Siddiq, aged 24, from Manjanady, were arrested shortly after the incident occurred at approximately 2:40 AM.

The attempted theft unfolded at the Canara Bank ATM situated in Udyavar village when the suspects triggered the alarm system while trying to access the cash inside. Their efforts to steal the money were thwarted as they fled the scene upon hearing the alarm.

According to police reports, a case has been registered at the Kapu police station under several relevant sections, including 331(4), 305, and 62 of the Bank Notation System (BNS), based on a formal complaint lodged by the bank’s authorities.

The prompt action of the police led to the swift arrest of the duo at the Mangalore port, guided by Kapu Circle Inspector Jayashree S. Mane, along with Police Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar T. Naik and Ramesh Naik, in addition to other law enforcement personnel. During the arrest, police officials recovered several incriminating items from the suspects, including a scooter, a jacket, a helmet, a cap, gloves, a knife, a hammer, and a bag, which are believed to be related to the attempted theft.

The two accused are currently in custody and are being interrogated by police officials. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover further details surrounding the incident and determine if the suspects may be linked to any other criminal activities.