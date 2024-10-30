RACHANA to Celebrate Silver Jubilee on November 3

Mangaluru: Rachana, the Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mangalore—a forum for Catholic Entrepreneurs, Professionals, and Agriculturists—is set to celebrate its Silver Jubilee on November 3, 2024. The event will take place at Cordel Hall, Kulshekar, Mangalore, at 6 PM.

Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza, Commandant of the Military Institute of Technology, Pune, will be the chief guest. NRI entrepreneur Michael D’Souza and Rohan Monteiro, Chairman of Rohan Corporation, will be the guests of honour.

His Grace Archbishop of Bengaluru, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado, will inaugurate the event, while Mangaluru Bishop, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, will preside over the function.

Rachana President John B. Monteiro, Silver Jubilee Committee Chairperson Marjorie Texeira, and Secretary Vijay Vishwas Lobo will also be present.

To mark its 25th anniversary, Rachana will launch the Rachana Catholic Co-operative Society to support aspiring entrepreneurs. This initiative will be inaugurated during the event. A documentary highlighting Rachana’s journey will also be screened.

The Birth of Rachana

Recognizing the need for a platform to unite Catholic entrepreneurs and businesspeople from the Kanara region, the Catholic Sabha, led by Mr. Maritto Sequeira, organized a workshop at Bendur Church Hall on September 6, 1998. Over a hundred Catholic entrepreneurs, industrialists, coffee planters, professionals, and agriculturists from the diocese participated. Based on these discussions, prominent individuals laid the foundation for Rachana. The organization was formally initiated on November 1, 1998, and a provisional committee was formed to draft objectives, structure the association, and enroll members. The first general meeting was held on August 8, 1999, where Mr. John Alex Sequeira was elected as Rachana’s first president, along with other office bearers and governing body members.

Rachana’s Programs and Initiatives

Rachana not only fosters entrepreneurship within the community but also recognizes and honors achievers. One of Rachana’s main objectives is to motivate youth towards self-employment. The organization has been felicitating self-employed individuals, professionals, and those who have excelled in agriculture and industry. To engage youth in the industrial sector, Rachana creates awareness and provides necessary training through various workshops. The organization regularly conducts member meetings and organizes programs with experts and special invitees to share information and guidance, thereby striving for the upliftment of its members.

Prestigious RACHANA AWARDS

Another key objective of Rachana is to recognize and honor successful entrepreneurs, professionals, agriculturists, and women for their outstanding achievements. The first award ceremony was held in 2003, with Shri George Fernandes, the then Defense Minister of India, as the chief guest. To date, about 15 award ceremonies have been conducted, with a total of 67 achievers being honored.

Rachana Presidents

Rachana’s past presidents include John Alex Sequeira, Marjorie Texeira, Roy Castelino, Rudolf D’Silva, Marcel Monteiro, Ronald Gomes, John S. Noronha, Ivan D’Souza, John B. Monteiro, Gilbert D’Souza, Jochim Stany Alvares, Elias Sanctis, and Vincent Cutinho. Mr. John B. Monteiro is the current president.

Current Executive Committee

John B. Monteiro (President), Naveen Lobo (Vice President), Vijay Vishwas Lobo (Secretary), Walter D’Cunha (Joint Secretary), Nelson Monteiro (Treasurer), Lavina Monteiro, Eulalia D’Souza, Jochim Stany Alvares, CA Vikram Saldanha, Roshan Antony D’Souza, Alwyn Prakash Sequeira, Vincent Cutinho, Rohan Monteiro, Sachin Rupert Pereira, and Alwyn D’Souza (Executive Committee Members).

In essence, Rachana plays a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship, recognizing achievements, and providing a platform for growth and development within the catholic community.

Present at the press meet:

John B. Monteiro (President)

Marjorie Texeira (Convenor)

J.R. Lobo (Executive Committee)

Roy Castelino (Executive Committee)

Vijay Vishwas Lobo (Secretary)

Nelson Monteiro (Treasurer)