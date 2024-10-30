Excellence Awards Ceremony 2024 held at FMCI

Mangaluru: The ‘Excellence Awards Ceremony 2024’ was held on October 29, 2024, at 11 AM in the DM Hall, Knowledge Centre. This prestigious event celebrated the outstanding achievements of meritorious students from Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP).

The ceremony was graced by an esteemed panel of dignitaries seated on the dais:

• Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI

• Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director of FMCI and Administrator of FMHMC&H (Chief Guest)

• Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of FMMC/ FMCOAHS/ FMCOP

• Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH

• Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC

• Dr. Hilda Fernandes (D’Souza), Principal of FMCOAHS

• Dr. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of FMCOP

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Dr. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of FMCOP, followed by a prayer audio-visual presentation that set a solemn and respectful tone for the occasion.

The ceremony recognized the exceptional academic performances of students in various examinations and competitions:

1. Recognition of Academic Excellence – students of FMMC: Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo distributed awards to students who excelled in the University Examinations held in February 2023, recognizing top performers in:

 PHASE I M.B.B.S

 PHASE II M.B.B.S

 M.B.B.S. PHASE III – PART I

2. B.P.T. University Examination: The awards for students achieving the highest marks in the B.P.T. University Examination were distributed by Dr. Hilda Fernandes (D’Souza), Principal of FMCOAHS.

Followed by Chief Guest’s address where Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo congratulated the toppers, calling them the “jewels of Father Muller’s esteemed institution.” He acknowledged their hard work and encouraged them to remain vigilant and continuously upgrade their knowledge. He reminded all students that learning is a lifelong process, urging those who faced challenges to seize the next opportunity.

3. Father Muller Allied Health Sciences Academic Achievements: Awards for the highest marks in the University Examinations of November 2023 were distributed by Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira.

4. Sports Representation: Prizes were awarded by Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza to students who represented Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, in the 2023 South Zone Inter-University Competitions across various sports, including Hockey, Aquatics, Chess, Table Tennis, Basketball & Volleyball.

5. Faculty Recognition: Faculty members at FMMC were honored for their dedication and exemplary performance, receiving certificates presented by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho and the chief guest. The awards included:

 Gold Certificate for A++ performance

 Silver Certificate for A++ performance

 Bronze Certificate for A+ performance

A memento was presented to the Chief Guest by student R. Vaibhav Shet as a token of appreciation.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho emphasized the importance of recognition in motivating individuals to excel. He urged students to become role models, engage in healthy competition, and share their knowledge generously with others. He highlighted the significance of faculty recognition in inspiring students and called for continuous contribution to the institution and society at large.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Kirthi Bhat, a student from the MBBS batch of 2020, who expressed gratitude to all attendees and participants for their invaluable contributions to the event’s success.

The Excellence Awards Ceremony 2024 served not only to honour outstanding students but also to foster a spirit of academic excellence and collaboration within the Father Muller Community.