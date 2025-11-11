Raghupathi Bhat Questions Selective Restraint Within BJP, Airs Grievances

Udupi: Former MLA Raghupathi Bhat has openly criticized the BJP’s internal dynamics, questioning whether the call for restraint applies selectively to party workers in Udupi, while senior leaders are exempt. In a press conference held at his residence on Tuesday, Bhat voiced his discontent and shared reflections on his political career, focusing his criticism on BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

Bhat initiated his address by referencing a recent statement from a senior party leader emphasizing the importance of restraint in politics. “I have great respect for B.L. Santhosh, but why is this call for restraint directed only at Udupi workers? Shouldn’t it apply to everyone?” he questioned, implying that the principle should be universally applied across the party hierarchy.

He further elaborated on his point by suggesting that those who advocate for restraint should also embody it in their actions. Bhat challenged the party leadership, stating, “Tell Vijayendra to give up power voluntarily in the spirit of restraint. A father and two sons shouldn’t hold power simultaneously. Let one son work for the party. If that happens, I will agree with their talk about restraint.” He also alluded to senior BJP leader R. Ashoka, sarcastically suggesting that after eight terms as MLA, Ashoka’s commitment to restraint should also be tested.

Bhat revisited his own experiences within the party, recalling instances where he demonstrated composure and loyalty, even when faced with setbacks. “In 2013, when I was denied a ticket, I did not lose my composure. Even in the last election, when I wasn’t given a ticket, I stayed calm. I campaigned for the party’s candidate, even making him sit in my car, and sent my wife to campaign as well. Though I held no official position, I continued to work for the party,” he asserted, highlighting his continued dedication despite not holding a formal role.

Expanding on the concept of restraint, Bhat argued that it should not be a tool for strategic maneuvering. “Senior leaders, too, need to be taught restraint,” he stated. He questioned the party’s decision-making process in candidate selection, asking, “Instead of fielding Somanna against Siddaramaiah, couldn’t the party have fielded a disciplined worker? Likewise, against D.K. Shivakumar, were there no restrained candidates other than Ashoka?”

Beyond the issue of restraint, Bhat expressed his disappointment over being marginalized within the party. “I don’t know why the BJP has distanced itself from me,” he lamented. He emphasized his continued allegiance to the BJP, even while contesting independently in the Legislative Council election. He noted that despite identifying himself as a BJP member, he was not invited to key party events, including the inauguration of the district BJP office and B.L. Santhosh’s visit to Udupi. “If I had been invited, I would certainly have attended,” he affirmed.

Bhat acknowledged his formal expulsion from the party but emphasized his silence regarding internal matters. “Yet, I have never uttered a single word against the BJP. I’ve never spoken ill of our leaders. But my punishment seems to continue,” he said, conveying a sense of injustice.

In a more emotional vein, Bhat reflected on his long-standing association with the BJP and the sacrifices he made for the party. “I have been a beneficiary of the BJP. Without any political family background, I became an MLA three times. We grew together, and we helped the party grow as well. I’ve dedicated my youth, my business, and my family life to the party. That’s why I can never go against it,” he concluded.

Raghupathi Bhat’s statements have reignited discussions within Udupi’s political sphere, raising questions about fairness, internal communication, and the application of principles within the BJP. His remarks highlight a growing sentiment of discontent among some members, prompting a renewed focus on the party’s internal dynamics and leadership decisions.