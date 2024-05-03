Rahul Gandhi addresses Odisha rally virtually after visit gets cancelled



Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Odisha on Friday was cancelled as he had to file nomination for the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Wayanad MP, however, virtually addressed a rally in Rayagada constituency through a video conference.

Expressing regret for the cancellation of his tour, Rahul Gandhi during his virtual speech said: “I am sorry for failing to come today as I have to file my nomination papers at Raebareli. Very soon, I will meet you.”

During his speech, he criticised the Central government over several issues.

“Congress safeguards the rights of Adivasis whom BJP calls as ‘Vanvasi’,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“A list of poor families from across the country will be prepared and one woman member from each family will be selected in whose account annually Rs 1 lakh or Rs 8,500 every month will be deposited till the family comes out of poverty under the Mahalaxmi Yojana,” he added.