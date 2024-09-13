Rahul Gandhi aligned with anti-national forces: Union Minister

Hubballi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that he has aligned himself with anti-national forces.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Friday, Pralhad Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi’s actions of standing on foreign soil and insulting India is an “act of treason”.

He further accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking against India and its democracy while collaborating with anti-nationals and enemies of India.

“Rahul Gandhi, who claims that there is no democracy in India while speaking abroad, should first learn who imposed the Emergency in India,” Joshi retorted.

Joshi challenged Rahul Gandhi, who talks about democracy and equality, to declare AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress’s prime ministerial candidate.

Joshi also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the Election Commission. He asked, “Did the Congress and opposition not win in Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh? The Congress has no faith in democracy, the Election Commission, the judiciary, or any constitutional authority. The Congress leaders are opportunistic.”

Joshi also dubbed the Congress as an “anti-Hindu” party, saying that this is why they are opposing Prime Minister Modi’s Ganapati worship at the Chief Justice’s residence.

He also questioned why there were no objections when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attended an Iftar hosted by then Chief Justice.

He added, “The opposition is not about PM Modi visiting the Chief Justice’s house; it is about them opposing the Ganapati worship there. Congress leaders have always behaved in an anti-Hindu manner,” Joshi said.

Commenting on the violence during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Karnataka’s Nagamangala town, Pralhad Joshi has warned the Mandya district SP not to act recklessly under political pressure regarding the Nagamangala riot case.

Joshi stated that the Nagamangala riot seemed pre-planned. He instructed the authorities to take strict action against the real miscreants.

Joshi pointed out that the installation and procession of the Ganapati idol in Nagamangala were conducted following government regulations and with police department’s permission.

Joshi argued, “The mosque is on the road, and if people are told not to walk or play music here, how can that be acceptable? Are they trying to make it like Pakistan?”



