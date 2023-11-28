Rahul Gandhi assures law for welfare of Gig workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: If Congress is voted to power in Telangana, it will consider bringing in a legislation for the welfare of Gig workers on the lines of a law passed recently in Rajasthan, party leader Rahul said here on Tuesday.

The leader gave this assurance during an interaction with Gig workers here.

He told them that after the Congress party comes to power, the chief minister and minister concerned will hold a meeting with them and decide on the welfare measures for them.

Gandhi, who was campaigning for the party for November 30 Assembly elections, interacted with Gig workers, autorickshaw drivers and sanitary workers in Jubilee Hills constituency.

He was accompanied by state Congress working president and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who is the party candidate from Jubilee Hills.

Rahul Gandhi told the Gig workers that under the law brought by the Congress government in Rajasthan, for every order the company deposits some money for social security measures like pension and insurance.

“If somebody works for Swiggy and later moves to another company, his savings gets transferred and it keeps on growing,” he said.

The Congress MP said a welfare board can also be set up for Gig workers to address issues for their welfare.

The Gig workers briefed him about the problems they face every day. They said their earnings per order has been coming down while the expenditure is going up due to the increase in petrol price.

They said the delivery charges are very low and the companies are not giving them vehicles or expenses for petrol. They also complained about lack of insurance in case of accidents.

“I understood from what you told me that you are caught between your companies and customers. This is 21st century slavery,” Rahul Gandhi remarked during the interaction.

He also heard the problems of autorickshaw drivers. He said the Congress party in its manifesto has promised Rs12,000 financial assistance to them.

It will also bring a single permit and ensure one-time settlement of pending traffic challans with a discount of 50 per cent.

Sanitation workers working on contract basis also explained to Rahul Gandhi their problems due to lack of job security and other benefits.

He assured them that once Congress is voted to power, the chief minister will hold a meeting with them and work out measures for their welfare.