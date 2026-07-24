Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi’s video on NEET row, reiterates Edu Min’s resignation

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting students’ intelligence with what he described as a “pathetic midnight video” on the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a sharp post on X, Rahul Gandhi said: “Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. Sack Pradhan. Punish those who beat students. Apologise.”

His remarks came shortly after PM Modi announced that “more strict actions against paper leaks” would be taken up in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday.

The Congress leader’s intervention reflects the mounting political pressure on the Union Government over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET), which has triggered widespread protests across the country.

Opposition parties have repeatedly demanded accountability from the Centre and called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), expressed relief that Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk had ended his 26‑day hunger strike.

“We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country,” Dipke said in a post.

He added that the CJP’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk broke his fast at Safdarjung Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, doctors and family members.

His prolonged fast had drawn national attention and appeals from across the political spectrum, with 65 Members of Parliament urging him to end the strike.

The developments underline the growing political storm around the NEET controversy, with student protests, opposition demands, and activist interventions converging to keep pressure on the Centre.