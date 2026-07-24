PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today’s Cabinet decision

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments for paper leak cases.

The proposal will be discussed in the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday and is expected to be introduced and passed in the ongoing session of Parliament next week.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi in a video message said: “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!”

Addressing the deep distress caused by paper leaks to students and their families, the Prime Minister said on Thursday that the Union government has taken multiple measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible.

“I am aware that paper leaks cause immense distress to students and their parents,” he added.

Highlighting the Union government’s priority to safeguard the future of examinees, PM Modi on his X account said that all resources were mobilised to conduct examinations without delay for nearly 22 lakh (2.2 million) students.

“The results were declared just five days ago on July 19, and we are receiving news of the joy felt by successful students across the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Union government will not rest on its laurels.

He personally worked tirelessly to prepare a strong proposal for fast-track courts and stringent punishments for those involved in examination malpractices.

“This matter is likely to be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow, and the proposal will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues,” he told.

“As the second week of the Parliamentary session begins on Monday, we will strive to have the Bill passed in the House as quickly as possible,” PM Modi asserted.

The proposed legislation is being viewed as a decisive step to deter future incidents of paper leaks and ensure the integrity of competitive examinations.

Sources indicate that the Bill will include harsher penalties, time-bound trials through fast-track special courts, and stronger accountability measures for institutions and individuals involved in such crimes.

The announcement comes amid growing public concern over recurring leaks in major entrance and recruitment examinations.

By promising swift legislative action, the Union government aims to restore confidence among millions of aspirants who prepare rigorously for these exams every year.