Rahul Gandhi is a person without common sense, faced ridicule in the past 4–5 years: Karnataka BJP on ‘vote theft’ charges

Bengaluru: Responding to charges regarding ‘vote chori’ against Union government by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday that he is a person without common sense and faced the most ridicule in the past four to five years.

Speaking to the media at the Ramada Resort in Bengaluru’s Singanayakanahalli, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka responded to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that there was an attempt to delete more than 6,000 voters’ names in the 2023 Aland Assembly elections in Karnataka.

LoP Ashoka has alleged that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is a person without common sense.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi keeps repeating what someone else has written for him, and that he is the most ridiculed person in the country in the last four to five years.

“Recently, Rahul Gandhi said he would reveal explosive truth regarding voter fraud in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency. It was later found that his allegations regarding Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru were bogus. Rahul Gandhi claimed there were hundreds of votes from a single house, but there were only four votes, and only those were cast, which was proven,” LoP Ashoka added.

“Now he’s (Rahul Gandhi) bringing up Aland Assembly polls again. Aland is far away. Right next to Bengaluru, in Malur Assembly seat, there was actual voter fraud, and the court has given a judgment on it. Despite the court’s order and request for CCTV footage, the Deputy Commissioner there did not provide it. The Congress MLA who won there has lost his membership. What more evidence is needed?” the BJP leader asked.

“Even when the Election Commission asked Rahul Gandhi to submit an affidavit regarding his voter fraud charges, he did not. But our candidate in Malur submitted an affidavit and appealed to the High Court for investigation. The High Court found that the District Commissioner had acted wrongly and ordered action. Does Rahul Gandhi not know about this?” LoP Ashoka asked.

“The Congress leaders are not at peace even as the Election Commission has refused all allegations of voter fraud. Why they (Congress) did not discuss the matter in Parliament by providing all documents? Whenever they are asked for documents, they disappear. Now, again they are making allegations against the Election Commission,” he said.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said: “If Rahul Gandhi has any complaints, let him file a complaint along with an affidavit to the EC. The EC has asked Rahul Gandhi to submit his complaints with an affidavit. Why he did not chose to lodge a complaint?”

“It is an attempt to blame someone for your failure. Rahul Gandhi talks against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiated by the Election Commission, whom does he believe? How can we believe that he (Rahul Gandhi) trusts the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are aimed at creating lawlessness. It seems as a conspiracy to create such a situation,” BJP leader Ravi said, while hitting out at Rahul Gandhi.

“The development will make people to suspect any victory in the future. In my constituency, I got to know, the votes of those deceased were polled. Can I say that Congress has conspired it? Can I question the victory of the Congress party against me?” the BJP MLC asked.



