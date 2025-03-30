Rahul Gandhi sends warm wishes for peace, prosperity on Navratri, other festivals

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, extended his heartfelt greetings to people across the country on the occasion of multiple regional and cultural festivals, including Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, and Sajibu.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Best wishes to everyone celebrating Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, and Sajibu! May this auspicious occasion bring joy and happiness into your lives and fill your homes with peace and prosperity.”

These festivals, marking the beginning of the New Year for various communities in different parts of India, hold deep cultural significance. They symbolise the spirit of unity, as people across regions welcome prosperity and good fortune with traditional festivities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. In a message shared on X, he stated, “Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of ‘Chaitra Navratri’, the great festival of worship of Adishakti, Maa Durga. It is hoped that this holy festival brings happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being in everyone’s life, and the blessings of Mother Bhagwati remain on everyone.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her greetings, acknowledging the cultural diversity reflected in these celebrations.

“Today is a day of festivals across the country. Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious Chaitra Navratri, Nav Samvatsara Vikram Samvat 2082, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti-Chand, Navroz, and Sajibu-Cheroba. All these festivals celebrated on the arrival of spring and the New Year are symbols of India’s cultural diversity. On this auspicious occasion, I wish happiness, peace, and prosperity for all the countrymen,” she wrote in a post on X.

These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring, highlight India’s rich cultural heritage and serve as a reminder of the nation’s pluralistic traditions. From Maharashtra’s Gudi Padwa to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka’s Ugadi, from the Sindhi community’s Cheti Chand to the Manipuri festival of Sajibu Cheiraoba and Kashmir’s Navreh, each celebration adds to the vibrant mosaic of India’s traditions.