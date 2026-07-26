Rahul Gandhi writes to Amit Shah; seeks accountability for assault on student protesters

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for the alleged assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20.

In his letter, Gandhi said that the students were protesting for a fair and accountable education system but were met with excessive force by security personnel.

“I write to demand accountability for the barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026. Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas. Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts

He further expressed concern over the reported use of pellet guns during the protest,” he wrote.

“Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns. Reports in the media and social media clearly show people who have suffered grave injuries, including a journalist. I met 19-year old student Sahil Lochab, who is now in severe pain is likely to lose an eye because he was shot with pellet guns,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Seeking clarification from the Home Minister, Gandhi raised two specific questions in his letter.

He asked whether Amit Shah had approved the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against the protesting students and, if not, who had authorised it.

He also sought to know whether the individuals seen in plain clothes assaulting students with lathis were police personnel or volunteers, and under whose authority they had been deployed.

Emphasising the importance of democratic rights, Rahul Gandhi said, “Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy. It is the government’s responsibility to protect protesters and resolve their grievances through dialogue. Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard.”

Earlier, the CJP on Saturday called off its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after the Centre accepted its key demands following Pradhan’s resignation.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference in New Delhi following the third round of talks between Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, during which the Centre agreed to the protesters’ key demands.

Addressing the media, Nadda said the government had agreed to withdraw all police cases filed against protesting students, provide written confirmation of the FIR withdrawals, and ensure the highest possible compensation for families of students who died in incidents linked to the alleged paper leak controversy.

CJP leaders urged protesters to end the agitation, saying the government’s assurances addressed all the demands raised during the protest.

Speaking on behalf of the CJP, Saurav Das urged the students to withdraw their protest and return home. He said the government had accepted all the demands raised by the agitators, and there was no further reason to continue the sit-in at Jantar Mantar.