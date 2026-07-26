CWG 2026: ‘Never stop learning,’ Yogeshwar outlines India’s gymnastics vision after reaching all-around final

New Delhi: Indian gymnast Yogeshwar Singh urged aspiring athletes to embrace continuous learning after qualifying for the men’s all-around final at the Commonwealth Games. He reflected on India’s growing stature in gymnastics, the improvements in coaching and infrastructure, and the progress being made by the country’s next generation, following his qualification alongside compatriot Tapan Mohanty.

Sharing his thoughts on India’s development in the sport, Yogeshwar highlighted the significance of competing at the Commonwealth Games. “Representing India in the Commonwealth…It is probably one of the biggest competitions for India,” Yogeshwar said in a video shared by Olympics Khel on Sunday.

The gymnast said Indian sport, and gymnastics in particular, is moving in the right direction with greater investment in coaching and facilities. “Right now, India is a developing country in sports, and gymnastics is also improving step-by-step. A lot of private academies and some of the government centres have introduced foreign coaches and better equipment. So it’s good, and, hopefully, step-by-step, we will be at the top level in the coming days,” he added.

Yogeshwar also expressed confidence in the emerging talent coming through the ranks before offering a message to young athletes across the country. “Our juniors are doing really good. I have one message for India, never stop learning,” he stated.

His remarks came after a solid showing in the qualification round of the artistic gymnastics competition. Yogeshwar accumulated 71.400 points to finish 18th overall, while Tapan Mohanty placed 17th with 71.700 points. Both secured places in the 24-man all-around final under the two-per-country qualification rule.

India also had encouraging performances in the apparatus events. Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath was named second reserve for the rings final after scoring 12.450, while Yogeshwar earned second reserve status in the vault with a score of 12.600.

In the men’s team competition, India recorded a total of 208.550 points to finish seventh overall. The Indian side had led the standings after the completion of Subdivision 2, but Canada, England and Australia moved ahead during Subdivision 3. Canada clinched the gold medal with 241.400 points, followed by England on 238.250 and Australia on 235.650.