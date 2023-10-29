Rahul meets Chhattisgarh farmers ahead of Assembly polls



New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Kathiya village near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Gandhi helped the farmers and labourers in harvesting paddy and interacted with them.

Congress leader took to microbblogging platform ‘X’ to highlight the work done by his party government for farmers in Chhattisgarh.

Gandhi listed the following five decisions taken by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh that made the farmers prosper: Minnimum Support Price (MSP) for Paddy at Rs 2650 per quintal, Rs 23,000 crore input subsidy to 26 lakh farmers, Rs 10,000 crore worth loans waived off for 19 lakh farmers, Cut electricity bills by half, Rs 7000 per year to 5 lakh farmers.

Gandhi said that he wishes to replicate the model in the rest of India too.

The Assembly elections in Chattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and counting will be taken up on December 3.

In 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 legislative assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, with a vote share of 43.9 per cent.



