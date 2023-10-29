‘RUN FOR UNITY’ organized by Coast Guard Karnataka Families

RUN FOR UNITY – COAST GUARD KARNATAKA FAMILIES CELEBRATE SARDAR PATEL’S LEGACY FOR UNITY OF THE COUNTRY

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the proud wives and spirited children of Coast Guard service personnel participated in the grilling Unity Run which was designed to test the stamina courage and determination as the participants had to run both up and down the hill. The event was held on 29 Oct 23 which brought together 56 dedicated women and 53 enthusiastic children, all united in the spirit of unity and celebration.

Pink marathon, organized by the Coast Guard Karnataka was a powerful display of the strength and resilience of the families behind our service heroes. It was an opportunity to pay homage to the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the “Iron Man of India,” known for his pivotal role in unifying the nation.

The marathon was flagged off by Mrs. Anuradha Mishra, President Tatrakshika (Karnataka). The run started from the Coast Guard Residential Area and Culminated at CGRA Kunjathbail via Kavoor. The event was a heartwarming testament to the support and camaraderie within the Coast Guard community.

The run not only celebrated the birth anniversary of a great leader which highlighted the vital and important role played by the families of our service personnel in supporting their noble endeavors. It was a day of recognition and appreciation for these unsung heroes who keep the home fires burning, while their loved ones protect the maritime borders of the country.