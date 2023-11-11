Rahul shares video of his conversation with family of farmer who committed suicide



New Delhi: Days after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the families of the farmers who committed suicide in Telangana, he on Saturday shared a video of his meeting with the saying that if he had been given the government support at the right time he would be alive but the ‘dorala’ government of the BRS and the BJP is incapable of providing for the needs of the people of the southern state.

The Congress leader shared the video on his Youtube channel titled, ‘Seeds of Suffering: Tackling Farmer Distress with Congress Guarantees’.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Mahatma Gandhi had once said, the most important voice is the one last in the line. Kummari Chandrayya’s was one such voice. And the ‘Dorala’ BRS govt failed him. He was a small farmer from Telangana, struggling to make ends meet and burdened by loans. He died by suicide leaving behind his loving family.”

“Had he been given government support at the right time, he would have been still alive and amongst his loved ones. ‘Dorala’ govt like that of the BRS and the BJP is incapable of providing for the needs of the people of Telangana. Would a Congress government make a difference? Absolutely, yes,” the Congress leader said.

He said that the Congress guarantees are a manifestation of the aspirations of crores of such voices, who stand last in the line.

“Our Guarantees are designed to provide a minimum floor to our people in Telangana. Kummari Tirupathamma told me that her family continues to struggle under the burden of loans. This will change very soon. The Congress’ Prajala govt will provide Mahalakshmi –Rs 2,500 per month to women, free bus travel, gas cylinder at Rs 500.

He said that under Rythu Bharosa scheme, the Congress will provide Rs 15,000 per year to farmers, Rs 12,000 per year to agri labourers.

“Our fight now is to ensure ‘Nyay’, Justice to all our people. It is time to usher back an era of people-centric governance across India,” the Congress leader added.

In the video Rahul Gandhi can bse seen interacting with Kummari Chandrayya, her son and discussing how they got in the trap of the debt. He also visited their farm lands.

The polling for 119 member assembly seat in Telangana is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress has promised six guarantees in the state and is hoping to come to power in the southern state for the first time after its formation in 2014.