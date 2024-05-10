Rains, thunderstorm expected in next 24 hrs in Rajasthan: MeT

Jaipur: As the heat wave continues across Rajasthan, the MeT has predicted rains and thunderstorm in the state in the next 24 hours.

“A circulation system is formed over western Rajasthan due to which there is a strong possibility of light rain, strong gusty winds (storm) 40-50 Kmph in the afternoon in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions in the afternoon,” Jaipur MeT Centre Director R. S. Sharma said.

He said that on Saturday as well there is a strong possibility of thunderstorms (strong winds 40-50 Kmph) and rain in some parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

“Thunderstorm activities are likely to continue at isolated places on May 12-13,” Sharma said.

He said that the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded near 45 Degrees Celsius at some places on Friday.

Rajasthan sizzled under the heat wave as almost all districts recorded temperatures above 40 degrees.

Phalodi was the hottest as it registered a temperature of 46.2 Degrees Celsius while Kota sizzled at 44.2 Degrees Celsius.

Barmer recorded a temperature of 45.2 Degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer was 45.3 Degrees Celsius, while Jodhpur recorded 44.3 Degrees Celsius.

Bikaner registered a temperature of 45.2 Degrees Celsius, while Ganganagar recorded 45.1 Degrees Celsius.

All cities registered temperatures of over 40 Degrees Celsius, Karauli registered a temperature of 39.4 Degrees and Mt Abu had 32.4 Degrees Celsius.