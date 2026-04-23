Raj Guv flags concern over abandoned stray bulls; calls for collective action

Jaipur: Raising concern over the growing number of abandoned Nandis (bulls) on the streets, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade emphasised the need for joint efforts by society and the government to address the issue.

He underlined initiatives such as fodder donations and shelter through cow shelters, while noting that the Government of Rajasthan is running special campaigns for their protection.

He also highlighted a dedicated scheme encouraging the rearing and agricultural use of Nandis, under which farmers are eligible for annual financial assistance of Rs 30,000.

Haribhau Bagde on Thursday visited Bijorawas village in the Behror region, where he attended the consecration ceremony of a Shiv Temple located within the Baba Bishah Temple complex.

On the occasion, he performed pooja and rituals in accordance with traditional scriptural practices, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that Lord Shiva symbolises the removal of ignorance and negativity, guiding individuals towards knowledge and positivity.

Emphasising the importance of cultural continuity, he noted that it is essential for the younger generation to remain deeply connected with their traditions and heritage.

“Lord Shiva is the one who dispels the darkness of ignorance and negativity, bringing the light of knowledge and positivity into our lives. It is essential for the youth to internalise their traditions and culture in order to keep their cultural identity, values, and continuity alive. This practice allows individuals to remain connected to their roots while harmonising with modernity, thereby contributing to the construction of a strong society and nation,” said Governor.

He stated that alongside modern education, children must be instilled with a strong understanding of culture and values.

Such a balance, he said, helps individuals stay rooted in their identity while adapting to changing times, ultimately contributing to the development of a strong and harmonious society.

Highlighting another key concern, the Governor spoke about the issue of abandoned bulls wandering on the streets. The Governor further informed that the Government of Rajasthan is actively running special campaigns to provide safe shelter to such animals.