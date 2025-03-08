Raj Kundra expresses love for ‘Lady luck’ Shilpa Shetty on International Women’s Day

Mumbai: Actor and businessman Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is celebrating his wife and her efforts on the International Women’s Day.

Recently, Raj seized the moment to shower his wife with heartfelt appreciation. He took to his social media, and shared a touching video featuring special moments with his “lady luck”. A poignant piece of poetry added depth to the post as it beautifully conveyed his love for her and the profound role she plays in his life.

The poetry, penned by one of Punjab’s most celebrated poets, Sony Singh Thulewal, resonated deeply with Raj’s emotions. Raj consistently sets the bar high when it comes to husband and family goals, whether it’s spending quality time with his kids or making special moments with Shilpa Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raj Kundra recently announced his Punjabi theatrical debut, ‘Mehr’. The actor has already begun shooting for the Rakesh Mehta directorial in Mohali, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Geeta Basra.

‘Mehr’ promises to be a compelling story of love, life, and relationships, with a theatrical release slated for September 5. Additionally, Raj has two more projects in the pipeline, set to be announced soon. With a total of three upcoming films, he is poised to make a significant impact on the evolving landscape of Punjabi cinema.

Earlier, Shilpa joined the ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ trend by posting a fun reel on the popular Marathi song ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’. In the video, she was dressed in a vibrant outfit and showcasing her signature dance moves. The Reel quickly drew attention not only from fans but also from her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who couldn’t resist adding a playful comment under the post. He asked, “All okay?” sparking a string of amusing replies from fans.