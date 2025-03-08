Bihar’s Anita Devi shares her inspiring journey on PM Modi’s social media

New Delhi: As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unique initiative to empower women achievers, Anita Devi, a resident of Anantapur village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, took over his social media account to share her inspiring journey towards self-reliance through mushroom farming.

Anita Devi, who founded the Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited in 2016, recalled that her entrepreneurial journey began at a time when the “craze for startups had increased significantly.”

Sharing her story on PM Modi’s X account, Anita wrote, “Today, I am working to take my family forward through mushroom production. I have not only made my path easier but have also enabled hundreds of women to become self-reliant by providing them with employment opportunities.

“Now, my company also supplies essential farming items like fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides to farmers at affordable rates. The women working with my company are now earning a livelihood with dignity.”

She credited the Bihar government’s Jeevika Project and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for providing her with training in mushroom production, which played a pivotal role in her success.

“My inspiration is to make women ‘Atma Nirbhar’ (self-reliant). After my training, I helped connect hundreds of women with mushroom farming. Now, my dream is for every woman in my village to stand on her own feet. Following the government’s recent announcement of establishing a Makhana Board, I am now exploring opportunities in Makhana production as well,” Anita added.

Expressing her pride in empowering other women, Anita Devi wrote, “My greatest joy is seeing the women I work with become self-reliant. I believe that economic independence is key to strengthening women’s dignity and social status. When these women achieve something meaningful for their families, it brings me immense satisfaction.”

Encouraging women across the country to pursue self-reliance, she added, “If I can achieve this, anyone can. My message to all sisters is to believe in themselves, become self-reliant, and work towards changing their lives and those of their families. If you move forward with dedication and hard work, no power in the world can stop you.”

This initiative, announced by PM Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address last month, aims to provide inspiring women with a platform to share their achievements and experiences.

The Prime Minister had encouraged women from diverse backgrounds to participate in this special initiative, reinforcing the importance of their role in nation-building.