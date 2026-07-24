Rajasthan-cadre IAS Naresh Pal Gangwar new Higher Education Secretary amid exam reform push

Jaipur: In a significant administrative reshuffle amid nationwide concerns over examination paper leaks and alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed 1994-batch Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as the new Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The appointment comes at a time when the Centre is facing mounting pressure over the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) following controversies surrounding NEET and other national-level examinations. Students’ organisations and political parties have been demanding greater transparency and sweeping reforms in the examination system.

As the new Higher Education Secretary, Gangwar is expected to play a key role in strengthening the country’s examination framework.

His immediate priorities are likely to include enhancing transparency in national-level entrance and recruitment examinations, restoring the confidence of students affected by recent examination controversies, and reviewing the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), said officials.

The Centre’s decision is being viewed as an effort to reinforce accountability and accelerate reforms in the examination system.

Naresh Pal Gangwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre with nearly three decades of administrative experience.

Before his latest appointment, he was serving as Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Before his Central deputation, Gangwar held several key positions in Rajasthan, including District Collector in multiple districts and Principal Secretary in the state government.

He is also credited with playing a significant role in formulating Rajasthan’s Solar Policy between 2010 and 2014, during the initial phase of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.

During his tenure in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he also contributed to policy formulation on pollution control and hazardous waste management.

Gangwar has an impressive academic background. He holds a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the then University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee), an M.Tech in Communication and Radar Engineering from IIT Delhi, and an M.A. in Economics from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

His appointment comes as the Ministry of Education prepares to address growing demands for stronger safeguards against paper leaks, improved examination security, and institutional reforms aimed at restoring public confidence in India’s competitive examination system.