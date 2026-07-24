Assam flood: Disaster Management Authority issues warning for rising river water level

Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday issued an advisory asking people to stay away from the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district as the water level continued to remain dangerously high despite showing a falling trend.

Officials said the warning was issued after the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that the Dikhow River at Sivasagar continued to flow in a severe flood situation on Friday morning.

According to the CWC, the river was flowing at 94.26 metres at 9 a.m., which is 1.86 metres above the danger level of 92.40 metres. Although the water level has started receding, it remains in the severe flood category, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain alert.

“Due to the continuous increase in the water level of River Dikhow at Sivasagar in Sivasagar district of Assam, citizens are advised to stay away from the river,” the ASDMA said in a public advisory issued in the interest of public safety.

Officials said the warning remains effective from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and the situation is being monitored closely by the district administration and disaster management authorities.

The CWC also noted that while the river level was 0.09 metres below its previous highest flood level (HFL) of 94.35 metres, recorded on July 2, 2024, it continues to pose a serious threat to low-lying areas along its banks.

Authorities have appealed to residents, particularly those living in vulnerable locations, to avoid venturing near the river for fishing, bathing or any other activity until the flood situation improves.

Officials said emergency response teams and district authorities are maintaining a close watch on the river’s behaviour and are prepared to take necessary measures should the water level rise again or fresh rainfall aggravate the situation.

People have also been urged to follow official advisories, avoid spreading rumours and immediately report any flood-related emergency to the local administration or disaster management authorities.